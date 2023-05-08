Auburn motorcyclist dies in road collision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An Auburn motorcyclist died from injuries sustained from a car accident with a pickup truck on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard and Buford Dam Road around 6 p.m. May 3.
Sheriff’s deputed reported a 2022 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Buford Dam Road and failed to yield to the motorcycle at the intersection of Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard.
The rider of the 2001 Harley Davidson, Michael Ramey, 56, was traveling north on Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard. Ramey was ejected from his bike, and he was pronounced dead at Northside Forsyth Hospital.
The County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is under investigation, but impairment is not considered a factor at this time.