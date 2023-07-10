Auburn man cited for assault in park

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a man June 17 who allegedly assaulted a woman during a dispute near Lake Lanier.
Deputies reported responding to Lanier Beach South Road around 11 p.m. June 16 and speaking with the woman who called authorities. She said Justin Frachiseur, 35, of Auburn had pulled her pants off, pulled her against a vehicle and did not allow her to leave.
She also said Frachiseur had choked her and held a knife to the right side of her throat, the report states.
The woman reportedly said she and Frachiseur were “on again, off again seeing each other” but did not live together, and they came to the park around 3:30 p.m. to ride a paddle board.
Frachiseur allegedly became angry when he asked her to block another man and she did not, and he destroyed the gas cap and the passenger side mirror of her vehicle, the report states.
Frachiseur corroborated most of the woman’s story, but he said he was unsure if he pinned her to the vehicle. He also said he did not threaten her with the knife, the report states.
He was charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and two counts of aggravated assault.