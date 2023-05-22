Auburn man arrested in shoplifting case

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested an Auburn man April 26 in connection with a February shoplifting incident at Target.
Deputies responded to a shoplifting report by a loss prevention employee at the Target on Peachtree Parkway Feb. 23. The employee reportedly told deputies two males had entered the store around 4 p.m. Feb. 13.
One of the suspects placed an opened $26 Starlite storage container and a $119 headset in his cart, the employee said. The suspect then went down the aisle that contained Pokémon cards, and when he left the aisle, the storage container was closed.
The employee reportedly said he was not able to determine whether the suspect had taken the cards or the headset, but he left the store without paying for the storage container.
The employee also said he conducted an inventory of the cards after the suspect left, and there was a shortage of 20 Pokémon card packs, the report states. Deputies reported observing the second suspect following the one with the cart around the store on the surveillance footage.
Deputies reported the employee saying he believed the suspect with the cart to be Brandon Jackson, 30, who had open cases for shoplifting at other Target locations totaling $79,474.
Jackson was charged with six counts of felony theft by shoplifting. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $99,230.