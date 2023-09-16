Atlanta woman cited for attempted fraud

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police have arrested a 45-year-old Atlanta woman who allegedly attempted to steal mail from the post office using a false ID.
Reports said officers arrived at the USPS office on Webb Bridge Road in Alpharetta at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 2, responding to reports a fraud suspect was being held for police.
Officers learned the woman allegedly offered a fraudulent paper identification card while attempting to pick up a stock of held mail. However, when workers investigated, they learned the woman was not who she claimed to be, and the true recipients didn’t even know their mail had been placed on hold.
Under police questioning, the woman admitted the ID card was fake, but refused to tell officers where she got it from or why she was attempting to pick up the mail.
The woman was charged with possession of a fraudulent or altered identity document and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.