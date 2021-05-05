JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Atlanta woman was arrested April 24 on Lakefield Drive, more than two months after she allegedly sent threatening messages to her former boss.

Sharina Daniel Harris, 26, was charged with prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmission. According to police, the victim reported harassment Feb. 17, telling an officer he’d fired Harris in late January, and she began sending him messages about money she felt he still owed her.

In the texts and emails, Harris claimed “she better get her money or else” and warned the victim to “watch out,” according to the arrest report. Shortly after the man blocked her phone number, he said Harris began texting and emailing his girlfriend and sent the woman a naked photo of him. The victim told police Harris likely got the lewd picture from her sister, whom he used to date.

