JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police on May 26 arrested an Atlanta woman who allegedly tried to pick up two fake prescriptions at a Walgreens pharmacy on Kimball Bridge Road.
Shanteisha Laquilla Ogbemudia, 37, was charged with obtaining dangerous drugs by fraud/forgery and second-degree forgery. A pharmacist at the Walgreens reported the suspicious activity after Ogbemudia attempted to pick up prescriptions for oxycodone and cyclobenzaprine. According to police, the prescriptions were in another woman’s name and the pharmacist got a notification from the doctor listed on the orders that they were fraudulent.
The pharmacist identified Ogbemudia as the person who tried to obtain the meds. A man who was traveling with the suspect told police they met a woman at a Wendy’s in Alpharetta who offered to pay them to pick up her Walgreens prescriptions. The man was not arrested.
Ogbemudia corroborated his story and gave officer’s the name of the woman they met at the Alpharetta Wendy’s. It was the same woman the pharmacist said the fake prescriptions were issued for.
