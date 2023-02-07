Atlanta woman arrested in hit and run incident

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a 23-year-old Atlanta woman who allegedly fled the scene of a wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 21.
Incident reports said the wreck occurred at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Lake Hearn Drive at about 9 p.m. Jan. 21, when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection.
The victim said after the wreck the suspect parked her vehicle on the side of the road and walked away from the scene northbound on Ashford Dunwoody Road with three juvenile passengers.
Police were able to identify the suspect from her vehicle’s registration but were unable to contact her until the next day when she visited the Dunwoody Police Department to make a statement about the wreck.
The suspect told police that she was cut off by the other driver while trying to turn right onto Ashford Dunwoody Road, which led to the wreck. She said after the wreck, the occupants of the other vehicle began yelling at her, so she walked the children away and was picked up elsewhere.
After the suspect’s statement, police placed her under arrest for leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. She was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.