Atlanta woman arrested for possession of drugs

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Atlanta woman April 12 after allegedly finding a myriad of drugs in her belongings.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on McFarland Parkway. The deputy noted the driver, a Sandy Springs man, “had pinpoint pupils and a raspy voice consistent with opioid use,” according to the report. The officer conducted a field sobriety test and did not detect clues of impairment, but requested to search the vehicle, which the driver consented to.
The woman, a passenger, had a backpack with a code lock on it. When the deputy asked to search the backpack, she said she had forgotten the code. The woman also left a purse in the car’s passenger seat. The deputy found a bag of methamphetamine, a container of Xanax pills and a “notepad that was being used as a ledger” in the purse, according to the report.
The woman did not deny the drugs were hers but pleaded not to be arrested. The deputy then used bolt cutters to remove the lock from the backpack and found “more methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, suspected heroin, multiple bags for packaging, more ledgers and a scale,” according to the report.
The deputy arrested Mary Burton, 35, of Atlanta, on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.