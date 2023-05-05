Atlanta woman arrested for firearm, intoxication

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a 29-year-old Atlanta woman after an incident in the Avalon Hotel led officers to discover that she was illegally carrying a handgun.
Officers were called to the hotel at about 11:30 April 14 after receiving multiple reports a female in the hotel’s bar was extremely intoxicated.
When officers approached the woman and asked her to leave, she allegedly fell face-first on the ground, causing her lips and teeth to bleed, and then she attempted to flee into the hotel while yelling obscenities.
After the woman was taken into custody and was checked out by an EMS unit, officers discovered she was carrying a .380 handgun in her purse, illegal because of a 2013 burglary conviction in Florida.
The woman was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and public drunkenness and was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.