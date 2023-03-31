Atlanta woman arrested after reporting attack

ROSWELL, Ga. — An Atlanta woman was arrested by Roswell Police on March 19 for battery after she called to report she was attacked by a man at the La Quinta Inn and Suites on Holcomb Bridge Road. Officers determined that the woman had been the one to attack the man.
When officers arrived on the scene, the woman said she had been staying with a friend when the man came into her room and began to strangle her. She said she lost consciousness.
The woman said the man then dragged her off her bed, took a lamp, hit her on the forehead, and bit her fingers. The woman had bruises on her neck, a knot on her forehead and several lacerations.
She said the man was just a friend.
Police located the alleged assailant who told police that he was talking to the woman when she got upset and threw a lamp at him. He tried to hug and restrain her, but the woman bit his hand. She then headbutted him. The man had injuries that corroborated his account.
He said he had only known the woman for a week.
A witness came forward and said she had seen the Atlanta woman approaching random doors and trying to get inside. The witness also watched her headbutt the man, and saw him attempt to calm her down.
Police then discovered the Atlanta woman had a warrant issued by Cobb County for aggravated assault. Officers took her into custody and transported her to North Fulton Hospital.
She was later taken to Fulton County Jail.