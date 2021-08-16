DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to an assault on Peachtree Place Parkway July 30.

Anthony Oliveros-Anaya, 19, of Atlanta, was charged with simple battery for attacking an alleged rapist.

The victim of the attack, 23, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with sexual assault for an incident that occurred July 3. The details of the alleged rape were not immediately clear.

Oliveros-Anaya told officers he “got extremely angry and let his emotions take control of his actions” when he spotted the alleged rapist at the apartment complex. He admitted to punching and kicking the man in the parking lot outside his residence.

