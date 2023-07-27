Atlanta suspect cited for driving stolen car

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested an Atlanta man July 2 after identifying the vehicle he was driving as stolen out of South Carolina.
Deputies reported receiving a stolen vehicle alert from a Flock camera on southbound Ga. 400 near Jot Em Down Road. The driver, later identified as Mishon Brabham, 28, stopped near the Buford Highway exit.
Brabham initially gave deputies a false name, the report states. He then provided a Georgia driver’s license with a different name and a photo that did not resemble him.
Deputies reported conducting a search of the vehicle and identifying Brabham through Fulton County court documents in the vehicle’s glovebox.
Brabham was charged with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor giving false name and date of birth to law enforcement, window tint violation and driving while license suspended.