Atlanta pair arrested after string of thefts

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested two Atlanta men July 8 on felony burglary, theft and fraud charges.
Deputies reported receiving an alert on a vehicle on Settles Walk Lane around 3 a.m. that had been reported stolen. One suspect was in the vehicle, and another was coming from the passenger’s side of a van parked at a residence. The suspect in the reported stolen vehicle fled on foot, the report states, and the other entered the vehicle and fled.
The driver reportedly continued down Settles Walk Lane with no headlights, stopping after striking a deputy’s patrol vehicle. The second suspect was found lying in the woods near the residence, the report states.
Deputies reported locating a woman’s wallet, a backpack and a purse in the vehicle among items that were suspected to have been stolen.
Residents on Settles Walk Lane and Fairgreen Drive reported later July 8 their cars had been entered. Two victims said it appeared nothing had been stolen. One victim reported her purse, which contained money and personal identification, was missing from her car.
The driver of the reportedly stolen car was charged with three felony counts of transaction card theft, six counts of entering automobile theft, attempting to elude for a felony offense, criminal attempt to commit a felony, two counts of identity fraud, first degree forced residence burglary and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
The driver, an 18-year-old, is being held at the Forsyth County Jail. Bond is set at $106,065.
The second suspect, 21, was charged with three felony counts of transaction card theft, six counts of entering automobile theft, two counts of identity fraud, first degree forced residence burglary and criminal attempt to commit a felony, as well as misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on a $176,410 bond.