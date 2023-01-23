Atlanta man suspected of using fake prescription

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a 24-year-old Atlanta man who allegedly attempted to obtain prescription drugs from a local Walmart with a fake prescription.
Deputies responded to the store on Atlanta Highway Jan. 10 after receiving reports that a fraud attempt was in progress at the pharmacy.
Upon their arrival, deputies learned a male suspect was attempting to obtain prescription cough medicine using a forged prescription from Morrow Family Medicine.
The prescription allegedly used a fake doctor’s name, and when pharmacy employees called Morrow Family Medicine to confirm the prescription’s details, they were told that it had been forged.
The suspect, who was still in the store during the investigation, was taken into custody and charged with attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud. He was transported to the Forsyth County Jail.