DUNWOODY, Ga. — One teen is dead and another was charged with murder following a deadly April 25 shooting at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotel along Crown Point Parkway.
Police responded to the hotel near the south end of the Perimeter Pointe shopping mall around 3:20 a.m.
Phazeon Harris, 18, of Atlanta, was shot dead inside a vehicle in the parking deck.
Homicide detectives investigated the circumstances of the shooting and obtained arrest warrants for a suspect the following day.
Gemero J. Anderson, 18, of Lithia Springs was arrested when he turned himself in at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property. He remained held at the DeKalb County jail without bond.
Dunwoody police officials did not reveal many details about the shooting, but a department press statement indicated Harris and Anderson knew each other.
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Robert Barrett at 678-382-6934 or email robert.barrett@dunwoodyga.gov.
