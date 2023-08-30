Atlanta man cited for DUI, speeding

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 58-year-old Atlanta man Aug. 17 on DUI, speeding and traffic violation charges.
Deputies who were conducting speed enforcement around 1 a.m. on northbound Ga. 400 reported observing a Mazda heading from Windward Parkway into Forsyth County driving around 85 mph in a 55-mph speed zone.
The suspect exited the highway at McFarland Parkway, the report states, but stopped despite a “keep moving” sign. He then continued onto McFarland Parkway in a right turn only lane but drove through the intersection without making a turn.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop and observed the suspect had visible signs of impairment. Deputies then conducted a DUI investigation and determined the suspect to be impaired to the extent that is less than safe to drive.
Deputies also reported finding an open 16 oz can of beer on the front passenger floorboard that was still cold.
He was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper turn and speeding.