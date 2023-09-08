Atlanta man charged with forgery, fraud

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 51-year-old Atlanta man Aug. 24 who allegedly cashed a fraudulent check at the United Community Bank on Buford Highway in 2020.
The bank reported the suspect had cashed a check for $1,385 around 3 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, and he had provided his fingerprint and a Georgia identification card.
The company named on the check later reported the fraudulent activity in its bank account to the Marietta Police Department.
The suspect was charged with felony check fraud and misdemeanor forgery in the fourth degree.