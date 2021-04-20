FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested an Atlanta man April 6 who allegedly tried to cash two fake checks in January 2020.
Steven Lewis Coppin, 54, was charged with third- and fourth-degree forgery as well as two counts of fraudulently printing, executing and negotiating fictitious checks. Deputies took him into custody from the Fulton County Jail after he was arrested in Atlanta on drug and domestic-related charges last month, records show.
According to Forsyth County authorities, Coppin tried to cash a $1,263 paycheck from Perfect Temp Systems at the United Community Bank on Atlanta Highway on Jan. 20, 2020. A teller called the company, learned that there was no record of Coppin working there, and kept the fake check.
The suspect also allegedly tried to cash another $1,561 fake check at the United Community Bank on Buford Highway. That transaction was also denied.
