ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to North Fulton Hospital April 24 following reports that an enraged patient had choked a male nurse.
Hospital staff said Adolfo Anthony Burleson, 32, had to be restrained to a hospital bed and sedated after he allegedly became unruly, then assaulted and choked a nurse who had tried to calm him. The Atlanta man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault along with making terroristic threats and acts.
Police said paramedics earlier had rushed Burleson to the hospital from a hotel. At the hospital he began yelling demands from his room and creating a scene. Burleson allegedly punched a nurse in the head and wrapped his arms around the nurse’s throat. The nurse was able to fight Burleson off. Another male nurse and security guards then restrained Burleson, who told one of the security guards he wanted to “Cut open his belly and eat his heart.” According to police, Burleson also threatened to kill the nurse that he’d attacked.
Burleson was criminally trespassed from the hospital.
