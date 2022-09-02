Atlanta man charged in hit-and-run incident

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 65-year-old Atlanta man was charged with hit and run for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident on Winters Chapel Road.
Dunwoody police say the man allegedly fled the scene of a wreck on Aug. 8, but witnesses at the scene were able to provide officers with the vehicle’s description and plate number.
Using the National Crime Information Center database, officers tracked the man to a nearby home.
When questioned, the man allegedly admitted to leaving the scene because the other driver was “freaking out, and he did not believe that she was injured,” according to an incident report.
Officers arrested the man and cited him for the hit and run, but they did not transport him to the DeKalb County Jail due to medical issues the man was suffering.