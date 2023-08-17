Atlanta man charged for driving stolen vehicle

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 57-year-old Atlanta man July 24 on forgery, theft and fraud charges in a Taco Bell parking lot on Bethelview Road.
Deputies reported stopping the suspect in a black Ford F-150 around 8 a.m. The tag returned stolen out of Waterbury, Connecticut, but the stolen vehicle was listed as a Hyundai Elantra.
The suspect told deputies he was a car salesman, and there has been an issue among his coworkers with the purchase of a vehicle and “a check someone hasn’t paid back.”
Documents in the vehicle showed it was registered to an auto sales company in LaGrange. The suspect said this was related to the vehicle’s tag showing as stolen, the report states.
Deputies arrested the man, who said the driver’s license he had given them was his brother’s, and his license was in his wallet. Deputies reported finding a Georgia identification card and a South Carolina driver's license in the suspect's wallet.
Both showed he had no valid license, the report states.
Deputies also reported locating a loaded Ruger revolver in a bag under the driver’s seat. The suspect’s criminal history showed he was convicted for money laundering and wire fraud in 2005.
He was charged with felony forgery in the first degree, identity fraud, weapon possession by a convicted felon and misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and driving without a valid license.