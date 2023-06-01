Atlanta man arrested for Walmart burglary

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a 30-year-old Atlanta man, who was allegedly found in the employee locker room of a Dunwoody Walmart, wearing stolen articles of store uniform.
Police said an Ashford Dunwoody Road Walmart store employee called 911 at 9 p.m. May 14, after he allegedly witnessed a suspicious man walking around the store’s locker room.
The witness said he was immediately suspicious because the man was wearing a Walmart vest with another co-worker’s name on it. When the witness approached the suspect, he fled the store toward a nearby hotel.
Police located the suspect walking west on Meadow Lane toward Ashford Dunwoody Road, but when they attempted to speak with him, he ran away. Following a short chase, the suspect was taken into custody, and a Walmart vest and phone device were located nearby.
The suspect was charged with burglary and obstruction and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.