Atlanta man arrested for vehicle, tag theft

ROSWELL, Ga. — An Atlanta man was arrested on Holcomb Bridge Road April 30 after he was found driving a rental car and license plate reported stolen.
Police stopped the man driving the car after highway cameras picked up a stolen car tag traveling toward the local La Quinta Inn. The man told police his name was “Reginald Foster” and he was at the hotel to drop some things off for his “friend” and another woman.
They asked about the friends, but the man could not provide any information about them other than their first names. While talking to the man, Roswell police confirmed the license plate was stolen from a man in Sandy Springs, and the car was stolen from a rental shop.
Officers arrested the man, who then revealed he had given a fake name because he was on probation. After providing his real name, officers found he was wanted out of Colorado for probation violation. They also found that his license was suspended.
The man was arrested for theft, driving on a suspended license and giving a false name to law enforcement. He was taken to Fulton County Jail.