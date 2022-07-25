Atlanta man arrested for stealing clothing

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested an Atlanta man July 14 after he allegedly attempted to steal more than $500 in childrens’ clothing from Macy’s in Perimeter Mall.
An employee told police the man entered the store, began picking up items from the childrens’ section and attempted to walk out of the door with the clothing in his hands. Loss prevention employees stopped the man and took him into the back office until police arrived.
The responding officer reviewed security camera footage that displayed the incident, according to the report. Due to issues with the store’s software, employees could not immediately burn the footage to a DVD for evidence.
Police transported Justin Ferrell, 36, of Atlanta, to the DeKalb County Jail on a felony shoplifting charge.