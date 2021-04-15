FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man was arrested March 30 after a woman said he exposed himself at a Chevron gas station along Peachtree Parkway.
Alexander Paul Bamford, 24, of Atlanta, was charged with indecent exposure. The victim said she’d just finished pumping gas when Bamford pulled up beside her, got out of his car with his pants down and exposed himself by her passenger’s side window. The woman said he stood by her window grinning with his hands at his side, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
She drove away but was able to take a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies used the photo to track down Bamford. He acknowledged that he should have pulled his pants up before exiting his vehicle and admitted that he said “howdy’ when he and the victim made eye contact.
