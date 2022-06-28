Atlanta man arrested for providing fake name

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested an Atlanta man June 7 after he allegedly gave them a false name when asked to identify himself.
Police responded to the Exxon gas station on Perimeter Center East after receiving a call about a suspicious person “who was believed to be attempting to sell marijuana.” Police made contact with the man as he began to walk toward Perimeter Mall. The man told police he was at the gas station to visit his brother, though police had not seen anyone matching his brother’s description.
The man said he did not have an ID, but he provided police with a name and birth date. When police ran the information, it returned to a man who was taller and heavier than the suspect, according to the report. Police then fingerprinted the man, and the fingerprint returned his real identity.
The man initially told police the name he gave them was an alias but eventually admitted it was his brother’s name. He said he was not selling drugs, but he was asking people for an extra 50 cents so he could buy a beer, according to the report.
Police placed the 40-year-old Atlanta man under arrest for providing false information to law enforcement.