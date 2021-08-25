FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to a CVS along Buford Highway after a shopper reported damage to his car Aug. 12.

The victim told deputies someone damaged the driver’s side mirror. The car had a video recording system that captured the damage. It showed Wakil Lutalo Allah, 49, breaking the mirror, according to deputies.

Officers found the Atlanta man at a nearby McDonald’s along Buford Highway. He had a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for cocaine, deputies alleged. Allah was arrested and charged with criminal trespass damage to property.

