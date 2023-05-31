Atlanta man arrested for pet store robbery

Dunwoody, Ga. — A 31-year-old Atlanta man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Dunwoody pet store and stealing a puppy May 17.
Police said they were called to the Petland store on Ashford Dunwoody Road at about 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports a suspect threatened store employees with pepper spray and stole a puppy worth $5,600 before fleeing.
Police located the suspect walking along Ashford Dunwoody Road and took him into custody at a nearby parking lot.
After officers recovered the puppy, the suspect told them he was “rescuing” the dog because the store was mistreating it.
The man was placed under arrest for robbery intimidation and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.