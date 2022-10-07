Atlanta man arrested for loitering at pool

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man allegedly found trespassing at a closed Dunwoody pool was arrested for loitering and prowling, police reports said.
Dunwoody Police responded to the Townsend at Perimeter neighborhood off Perimeter Center in Dunwoody at about 10 p.m. Sept. 19, after receiving reports a man was trespassing at the community’s closed pool.
The man was reportedly found “lounging in the pool area” with all the lights off and the area locked closed. He reportedly told police he jumped over the main wall of the condo area and the pool fence to get in and doesn’t know anyone living in the area.
“Nor was he invited by the neighborhood to stay,” the report said.
The man was placed under arrest for loitering and prowling and transported to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.