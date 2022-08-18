Atlanta man arrested for drug trafficking

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police arrested an Atlanta man for drug trafficking and other charges on July 30, after narcotics were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police officers stopped a black Dodge Challenger traveling southbound on Ashford Dunwoody Road after a National Crime Information Center check on the vehicle’s tag showed it had no active insurance, according to a police report.
After speaking with the vehicle’s driver, officers detected “a strong odor of raw marijuana” coming from the vehicle and “observed marijuana residue” in the vehicle’s center console.
Officers searched the vehicle and found three containers of marijuana, 14 THC cartridges, two boxes of baggies, six bars containing the psychoactive drug Psilocin, a scale, and a Glock 19 handgun.
The driver was placed under arrest for trafficking low THC oil, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule one substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of drug related objects and driving without insurance.