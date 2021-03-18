JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Atlanta man who allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check at a SunTrust Bank along Medlock Bridge Road was arrested March 4.

Rondricks S. Richardson, 40, of Redford Drive SE, was booked on a charge of fourth-degree forgery, stemming from the July 2, 2019 incident.

According to police, Richardson tried to cash a check for $1,150 check. When a bank teller contacted the check’s account holder, they said they had not made the check out to Richardson. The teller told officers Richardson became “angry and nervous” and left the bank while she was stalling to detain him.

He was captured on East Pointe Street.

