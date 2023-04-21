Atlanta man arrested after road rage incident

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested an Atlanta man who was allegedly involved in a road rage incident on Old Milton Parkway in April.
Police reports said an officer helping a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of Old Milton Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road at about 4 p.m. April 4, witnessed a truck slowing down, speeding up and changing lanes, while preventing another driver in a sedan from changing lanes.
When the truck was stopped on Haynes Bridge Road, the 45-year-old driver told police the sedan “almost hit him,” and he was harassing the vehicle because “he had a bad day at work.”
The driver was arrested for aggressive driving and transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.