Atlanta man accused of spitting on Roswell officer

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a report of theft Nov. 10 at a Chevron gas station along Holcomb Bridge Road.
Antawn Deangelo Hixson, 30, of Atlanta, was charged with simple battery and felony obstruction of officers.
Hixson was seen walking near the gas station in clothes matching the description of the thief. Hixson was found to be in possession of a cell phone taken from the gas station.
When officers stopped Hixson and tried to question him, he refused to sit down. Police said he ran when they tried to handcuff him, but he was quickly detained.
Officers were initially going to let Hixson go after the victim declined to press charges, but he refused to identify himself. That prompted officers to arrest Hixson for obstruction. Police said Hixson began screaming and tried to kick one officer while being searched. He then turned and spit on another officer’s neck and uniform, police alleged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.