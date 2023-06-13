Atlanta driver arrested for speeding on Ga. 400

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 34-year-old Atlanta woman was arrested in Alpharetta for allegedly driving recklessly at more than 100 miles per hour on Ga. 400.
Alpharetta police charged the woman with reckless driving and speeding at about 2 a.m. May 27 after an officer conducting speed enforcement on Ga. 400 at Haynes Bridge Road spotted two vehicles traveling at high speeds, one behind the other.
A radar detector showed the front vehicle was traveling at 103 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
The driver was stopped near the off-ramp for Windward Parkway and was placed in custody. Officers then transported the woman to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.