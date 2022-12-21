AT&T reports $7,000 theft at Dunwoody retail store

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Cell phones and electronic devices worth more than $7,000 were reported stolen from a Dunwoody AT&T store, police incident reports said.
The theft was reported Dec. 12 after a new manager took over the AT&T store at 4516 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and discovered seven iPhones and two pairs of Air Pod Pro were missing from the store inventory.
Officers discovered the equipment was taken from inventory on Nov. 17. Even though the store didn’t have video of the theft happening, employees said they believed the store’s ex-manager was responsible.
In total, $7,259 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store.