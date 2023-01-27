Assisted living employee suspected in fraud case

MILTON, Ga. — A man notified Milton Police Jan. 10 that a check had been stolen out of his mother’s wallet at a nursing home and had later been used.
Police met the son at Vitality, an assisted living home, and spoke to a manager. The son had printed a screenshot of his mother’s bank account, which showed a $522 charge at a T-Mobile store by a woman who worked as part of the housekeeping staff at Vitality.
The man’s mother has dementia.
The son also said there had been five debit transactions declined in late December made at T-Mobile and FashionNova.
The son said he thinks the same employee had taken a photo of the debit cards but did not have the correct billing address for the cards, causing them to be declined.
The son said he had since frozen the account to avoid more fraudulent purchases.
The Vitality manager said the suspect had left for the day earlier that morning and had already been placed on suspension pending investigation.