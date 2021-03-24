FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested an Alpharetta teen tied to a March 19 stabbing at The Collection at Forsyth shopping plaza along Peachtree Parkway.

Christopher James Hamill, 19, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with other weapon. He remained held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing occurred around 6:30 p.m. It stemmed from a road rage incident. A verbal altercation kicked off between Hamill and the victim after traffic bottlenecked at the mall. Hamill stabbed the man multiple times when the argument turned physical.

The victim was rushed to North Fulton Hospital and remained in critical condition Saturday.

