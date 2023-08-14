Armed standoff reported at neighborhood pool

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police took two men into custody for brandishing handguns at a neighborhood pool July 25.
Police responded to Dunwoody Glenn on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at about 4 p.m. after reports about a fight in progress between armed suspects. Officers learned the fight started between juveniles and escalated as adults joined in.
At one point, two adults pulled out handguns and pointed them at each other. Security camera footage of the confrontation confirmed witness statements, the report said.
No one was injured.
Both suspects fled the scene after the confrontation, but officers later located both and took them into custody for further investigation.
No charges were immediately filed against the men.