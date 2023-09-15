Armed robbery reported to Dunwoody police

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are investigating an armed robbery that allegedly occurred on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Dunwoody Aug. 21.
Reports said a victim was held at gunpoint while walking down Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 21.
The victim reported a man approached her while riding a bicycle, pressed a handgun to her stomach and demanded all her money. After searching her pockets, the man fled towards Dunwoody Glen and Peachtree Place Parkway.
After the incident, officers were able to see the suspect riding a bike towards Peachtree Place Parkway, but the robbery was not captured on film.
A BOLO was issued for the suspect in surrounding communities, but so far, the suspect has not been identified or arrested.