Armed robbers strike at GameStop store

ROSWELL, Ga. — Armed robbers took $3,898 in merchandise and cash from the GameStop on Mansell Road Jan. 19, according to police reports.
Roswell Police arrived on the scene to find an employee hiding in the back room, unharmed. The employee told police that while he was working, two younger men wearing hoodies, jeans, gloves and a face mask came in and robbed him at gunpoint.
The employee said the men ordered him to fill a plastic bag with about $394 from the register and asked if he had any PlayStation fives at the store. The employee said he didn’t have any, and the men threatened to shoot him if he was “messing around.”
The men took eight PlayStation 5 controllers off the shelf and made their way to the back of the store, where they found several PlayStation 5s stacked against the wall in storage. The suspects allegedly yelled at the employee and took six of the game consoles valued at $560 each before leaving through the back door.
Police reviewed security footage and are searching for the suspects.