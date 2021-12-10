Armed robber takes cash from Johns Creek mall vitamin shop

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to an armed robbery at the Market at Haynes Bridge shopping mall along Old Alabama Road Nov. 24 after someone held up the Health Nut store.
A cashier told officers a man wearing a black hoodie and black surgical mask came into the store and pulled a gun on her as she was ringing up his order. The man said, “I’m just trying to survive,” and demanded money from the cash register, the store clerk said.
A security camera showed the suspect walk up to the counter then pull a pistol from his hoodie. The man then walked around the counter and took money from the register. He stole $225 and fled the store, according to police.
