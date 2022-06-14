Armed person arrested in Alpharetta HomeGoods, police say

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested an armed suspect who was inside HomeGoods on North Point Parkway after a standoff with SWAT June 14, authorities say.
Lt. Andrew Splawn of the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said police were dispatched to the store at 10:59 a.m. after a man had brandished a firearm and made threats to an employee. When they arrived on scene, police began searching the store for the suspect while evacuating the store, Splawn said.
Neighboring businesses were also evacuated during the incident. SWAT personnel and hostage negotiators joined police at the scene, Splawn said. When police located the suspect within the store, negotiators took over to create a dialogue with the suspect, although Splawn said no hostages were taken during the incident.
Splawn said the suspect surrendered peacefully and that no shots were fired during the incident. The suspect was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m.
The suspect’s identity has not yet been released. Splawn said the department would issue a press release later today and anticipate releasing the suspect’s identity and any charges filed against him.
— Jake Drukman