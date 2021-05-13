DUNWOODY, Ga. — A fight between neighbors at the Dunwoody Glen Apartment Homes on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard led to one woman being arrested sometime before dawn May 2.

Celina Razo, 38, of Dunwoody, was charged with simple battery. The victim told police Razo punched her in the face and busted her lip.

The victim said her husband was on the front porch drinking with Razo’s husband. When she asked her husband to come inside their apartment because he was too drunk, Razo intervened and insisted that he not let the victim manipulate him. That led to an exchange of words between the two women during which Razo allegedly struck the victim, according to police.

