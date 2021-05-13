DUNWOODY, Ga. — A fight between neighbors at the Dunwoody Glen Apartment Homes on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard led to one woman being arrested sometime before dawn May 2.
Celina Razo, 38, of Dunwoody, was charged with simple battery. The victim told police Razo punched her in the face and busted her lip.
The victim said her husband was on the front porch drinking with Razo’s husband. When she asked her husband to come inside their apartment because he was too drunk, Razo intervened and insisted that he not let the victim manipulate him. That led to an exchange of words between the two women during which Razo allegedly struck the victim, according to police.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.