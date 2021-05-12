JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to the Abbotts Bar and Grill on Medlock Bridge Road late May 1 for an aggravated assault call.

Two of the patrons were arguing over the song they wanted a live band to play next when one of the men allegedly pulled a .22-caliber pistol on the other. The victim said the suspect pressed the gun against his stomach then fled out the back door.

The bar’s owner provided officers with security footage, which showed the suspect pull the gun and point it at the victim. The owner recognized the man as a regular and gave officers his name. The man had not been arrested as of press deadline.

