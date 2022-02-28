Argument leads to fatal shooting at Sandy Springs home, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs police are looking for information related to a Feb. 26 shooting that left a 28-year-old male dead inside a home on Willow Creek Drive.
According to police, the incident took place just before 9:30 p.m. Sandy Springs Police spokesman Salvador Ortega said detectives believe both parties knew each other and that an argument may have led to the shooting.
While detectives are still interviewing the shooter, no charges have been filed as of Feb. 28. The identity of the deceased male is also being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
When officers arrived at the home Feb. 26, Ortega said they found an unconscious male inside the home “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.” Officers immediately started attempting lifesaving measures and later transported the male to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Ortega said the investigation is still “very active and in the early stages.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sandy Springs Detective JT Williams at JtWilliams@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by calling 770-551-3321. The case number is 2022-002087.