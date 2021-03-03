ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched when a fight broke out Feb. 17 at the Professional Cleaners on South Main Street.
According to police, a customer claimed he left $68 in his pants pocket and forgot to remove the cash when he dropped off his clothes. An argument ensued when the owners told the man they found no money in his pockets. During the argument, the owners demanded the man pay a $311 bill he reportedly owed. The customer refused to pay until they returned the cash he claimed was in his pockets.
The customer eventually agreed to pay the charge, but he said one of the owners snatched his debit card from his hand. That set off a skirmish between the customer and the owners and their son outside the store. No one was injured. Police could not determine a who started the fight and made no arrests.
