Apple devices stolen from south Forsyth store

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two young male suspects who allegedly stole 8 Apple devices from the Walmart on Atlanta Highway in south Forsyth County July 5.
The report states that the suspects were dropped off at the store by a dark colored passenger car at about 9 p.m. on July 5, and they immediately began looking around the store’s electronics section.
After taking a plastic tote from the home goods section, the suspects, “were able to defeat the lock on the case containing Apple Airpods and Apple Watches,” and took all items in the case, the report said.
The subjects fled the store after hiding the electronics in the plastic tote.
“For some reason none of the employees on duty thought to call the Sheriff’s Office at the time of the theft,” the report said.
The items stolen included five Apple Watches and three pairs of Apple Airpods, valued at about $1,700.
Still photos of the suspects were issued as a BOLO for the community.