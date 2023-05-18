Apartment shed raided of HVAC materials

Johns Creek, Ga. — An employee of Reserve at Johns Creek Apartments reported stolen items missing from the apartment’s maintenance shed May 5.
The man said that sometime between 4 p.m. on May 4 and 3 p.m. on May 5, an individual or group entered the shed without permission and took four containers of Freon and one digital gauge.
The only security cameras in the area cover the dumpsters, the police report said. Police observed small marks on the upper lock to the door, with the lock and frame still intact. The man said the door might have been left unlocked.
Police saw two containers of the refrigerant on the shelves by the door and two on the floor. Police also saw the gauge on the wall behind the desk. No other items appeared to have been moved or touched, the police report said.