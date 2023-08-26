Apartment resident reports two burglaries

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police said an apartment on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Dunwoody was burglarized twice in late July.
Officers were called to the Dunwoody Glen apartments on July 26 and July 30, after unidentified suspects entered a unit and stole electronics, clothing and other valuables.
Reports said the unit was burglarized while the resident was out of town and had family members house-sitting for them. During the first burglary, thieves broke in through a window, then broke down a wooden board covering the broken window during the second burglary.
Several flat screen televisions, clothes and a box of ammunition were stolen from the home.
No suspects have been identified.