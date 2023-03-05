Apartment employee cited for alleged theft

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested the maintenance worker at a local apartment complex for allegedly stealing multiple appliances.
Police were called to the Lacota apartment complex on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at 1 p.m. on Feb. 7 and arrested the maintenance worker for theft by conversion. Reports allege the man, a 66-year-old Dunwoody resident, used his master key to steal a washer and dryer from one apartment and sell it to another resident.
The report said the man had allegedly been witnessed in the past attempting to enter other apartments without permission.
When questioned by police, the man allegedly admitted to the accusations and was taken into custody. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.